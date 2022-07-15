The Heights of the Era during Bix weekend
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Heights of the Era (THOTE) is back for Bix weekend!
THOTE will be playing live music on Friday, July 29 from 3-10:30 p.m. at Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport. If attending, bring your own food, beverages, lawn chair or blanket.
All admissions are free.
