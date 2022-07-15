Advertisement

How to reenter the dating scene with confidence

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Over the last two years, many relationships ended during lockdowns and the stress and challenges of the pandemic.

Now that social outings are on the upswing, there’s a large community of newly single people wanting to make the brave decision to jump back into the dating pool but who may be nervous to get their toes wet again.

Intimacy Expert, Allana Pratt (www.allanapratt.com) provides insights and tools to help singles feel more confident and ready to date again. Some of the highlights covered:

  • You must go within to get back out there
  • What do you do when dating apps aren’t working for you
  • The secret to end sabotaging patterns

Allana Pratt (website) / on FACEBOOK

