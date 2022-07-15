Advertisement

How to save money on groceries when shopping for a large family

Saving money at the grocery store when shopping for a family
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s a challenge to shop at the grocery store these days---but it’s especially daunting when you are feeding a large family.

Food and Lifestyle influencer, Shanisty Ireland, joins PSL to share some wise tips on keeping food costs down during inflation. As a pregnant mother of soon-to-be 5 children, she has become expert on the topic. She offers some of the following tips during the interview:

  • Shop your pantry, refrigerator, and freezer first (so you don’t spend on items you already have on hand)
  • Frozen foods should be relied on (Raybern’s is recommended)
  • Consider eliminating meats---perhaps going meatless a couple of days per week
  • Pork rinds and eggs are discussed as a protein option that have much versatility

Shanisty Ireland’s “She’s Becoming Domesti” website is here: https://shesbecomingdomestic.com/

