July’s Rock Island Artist’s Market is Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Are you an art lover looking for art? Or an artist looking for art lovers to buy your art? The Rock Island Artist’s Market is the perfect vendor for all of the above.

The July 2022 Rock Island Artist’s Market is noon-5 p.m. on July 17 at Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th Street. It’s an opportunity to buy art directly from the artist who created it, learn about their process, and mix and mingle with neighbors and fellow art lovers. Another market will be happening on Sunday, September 26 from 12 noon-5 p.m.

Brandy Vandewalle also reveals some new developments at her retail space.

For more information, call 309-314-1567 or visit https://skeletonkeyqc.com/

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.