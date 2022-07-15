Advertisement

‘KLIMB Classic’ dog sporting competition in Maquoketa attracts people and pets from all across the US

It runs through July 17.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Whether it is disc catching or dock diving, hundreds of dogs and their owners are in Maquoketa for the third annual “KLIMB Classic.”

For the third year in a row, dogs from across the United States compete for the Blue-9 KLIMB Classic.

More than 350 dogs are competing for ribbons in four sporting events this year, including dock diving, where dogs run the length of a dock and jump as far as they can.

“Disc dog” is where owners throw a frisbee to see how far their dog can run and catch it.

There is also a game called “fast cat” and “barn hunt” where the dogs compete for a first, second and third place ribbon in various categories.

The KLIMB Classic was created as a way to give back to the local community and the events continue to grow each year.

“Blue-9 Pet Products is based right out of here in Maquoketa, Iowa. And the KLIMB Classic was a sporting event that we wanted to pull together in order to give back to our local community of dogs, and a way to introduce people to dog sports as a way to connect and develop a better bond with their dog,” said Jamie Popper, director of marketing for Blue-9 Pet Products based in Maquoketa.

The KLIMB Classic continues through July 17 from 8 to 5 p.m. each day.

If you would like to get your dog involved in next year’s event, click here or here for more information.

