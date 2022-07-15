Advertisement

KLIMB Classic underway in Maquoketa through Sunday

People and pets from all over the country converge into the Jackson County Fairgrounds
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) -350 dogs will be competing at the Jackson County Fairgrounds this weekend.

TV6′s Kyle Kiel did two live reports from the event site. Details about the event are covered in the interviews and in this KWQC-TV6 story, KLIMB Classic’ dog sporting competition in Maquoketa attracts people and pets from all across the US.

If you would like to get your dog involved in next year’s event, click here or here for more information.

