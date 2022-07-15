Advertisement

La-Z-Boy does house calls for design consultations

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whether it’s a big, whole house refresh including new furniture or just a tweaking of fresh accessories for a room or two, La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery of Davenport can assist you by sending a member of their talented team to make a house call.

Nancy Klemme emphasized that designers ask questions about the space and can even sketch it out to make sure that the furniture will be perfect---which also allows the homeowner to see in advance how the space will ultimately look. Designers can also suggest floor outlets, paint colors, flooring options, and so much more.

La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery / 4775 Elmore Ave / Davenport, IA / 563-355-7801

