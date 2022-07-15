Lane Closure: Centennial Bridge Inspection starts July 18

Advertisement

Lane Closure
By Marianna Novak and KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois DOT announces a lane closure on Centennial Bridge in Rock Island on July 18 for inspections.

The southbound right lane will be closed on the bridge from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m daily.

The inspection is scheduled to be completed by 3 p.m. on July 22.

The Illinois DOT says that delays can be expected for vehicles, and trips should be planned accordingly. Motorists should use alternate routes if possible.

