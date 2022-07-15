Longtime River Bandits Super Fan Frank Wulf passes away at 100

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Longtime River Bandits super fan Frank Wulf passed away Tuesday at the age of 70. Wulf went to games for 7 decades. His wife Dorothy passed her love of baseball on to Frank. Dorothy passed away in 2008 and had some of her ashes spread near the outfield at Modern Woodmen Park. Some of Frank’s ashes will be spread there next season.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.