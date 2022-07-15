Advertisement

Longtime River Bandits Super Fan Frank Wulf passes away at 100

By Joey Donia
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Longtime River Bandits super fan Frank Wulf passed away Tuesday at the age of 70. Wulf went to games for 7 decades. His wife Dorothy passed her love of baseball on to Frank. Dorothy passed away in 2008 and had some of her ashes spread near the outfield at Modern Woodmen Park. Some of Frank’s ashes will be spread there next season.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariana Sird is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; and first...
Police: Woman shot at man in Davenport
Bettendorf Community School District
Hundreds of parents sign petition regarding Bettendorf Schools superintendent
This is the second summer Tiki Tavern has been cruising the Mississippi River.
Princeton, Iowa’s ‘Tiki Tavern’ cruising the Mississippi River
Jeremiah Moore, 7, died after suffering a gunshot wound while in the backseat of a vehicle.
Boy, 7, dies from gunshot wound to head after leaving grandmother’s home
Early morning police presence in Davenport Thursday
Early morning police presence in Davenport Thursday

Latest News

Steamwheelers need to win Friday to make postseason
Steamwheelers need win Friday to make playoffs
High School Baseball: Substate Finals: July 13th
Assumption punches ticket to State Baseball; Pleasant Valley, Central DeWitt and Bettendorf fall in Substate Finals
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Thornton Academy to host field hockey festival and all-star game
Thornton Academy to host field hockey festival and all-star game