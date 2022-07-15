Muscatine man charged in child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation case

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man is facing several charges of child sexual abuse and sexual exploitation.

George W. Bishop II, 44, is charged with nine counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a child between the dates of Jan. 2 to Feb. 27; one count of second-degree sexual abuse from May 1, 2019; six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor between Nov. 7, 2019, to Jan. 29; one count of lascivious acts to a child from May 1, 2019; and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. All charges are felonies.

According to court documents, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office opened a sexual assault investigation on March 7. During the investigation, officials said they found several different photos of a man sexually assaulting a child and photos of a nude child on Bishop’s smartphone.

Court documents show the investigation found that Bishop allegedly sexually assaulted a child on several occasions.

Bishop has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On June 28, His attorney, Elizabeth Araguas, filed a motion to suppress evidence, stemming from his arrest. According to the motion, officers arrived at Bishop’s home and immediately placed him into custody. The motion says he was not read his Miranda Rights until around two and a half hours later.

The motion also claims officers did not have a search warrant for Bishop’s cell phone when it was seized. It also claims when officers did obtain a search warrant two and a half hours later, it was not for the cell phone although it still remained in police custody.

A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Wednesday.

Court records show Bishop’s trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 19.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.