New bookstore and coffee shop has opened in Hilltop Campus Village

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A new used bookstore and coffee shop has recently opened in Davenport.

Tony Fuhs, owner of The Brewed Book located at 1524 North Harrison Street, talks about his professional history and how he made a transition into launching a local small business.

The store sells used books, brews and creates delicious coffee drinks, offers freshly-made desserts and pastries, hosts special events like game nights and author signings, and so much more. For more information, visit https://thebrewedbook.com/ or call 563-232-6642. Follow the business of Facebook HERE.

