Advertisement

New bookstore and coffee shop has opened in Hilltop Campus Village

The Brewed Book is a new coffeehouse and bookstore in the Hilltop Neighborhood
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A new used bookstore and coffee shop has recently opened in Davenport.

Tony Fuhs, owner of The Brewed Book located at 1524 North Harrison Street, talks about his professional history and how he made a transition into launching a local small business.

The store sells used books, brews and creates delicious coffee drinks, offers freshly-made desserts and pastries, hosts special events like game nights and author signings, and so much more. For more information, visit https://thebrewedbook.com/ or call 563-232-6642. Follow the business of Facebook HERE.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariana Sird is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; and first...
Police: Woman shot at man in Davenport
Bettendorf Community School District
Hundreds of parents sign petition regarding Bettendorf Schools superintendent
Early morning police presence in Davenport Thursday
Early morning police presence in Davenport Thursday
TV6 Investigates: Specific cars in the Quad Cities are being targeted for theft
TV6 Investigates: Specific cars in the Quad Cities are being targeted for theft
Moline police ask for help identifying a woman who police say fraudulently withdrew money from...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman fraudulently withdraws money from bank account

Latest News

Bug Soother and Bug Soother MAX
Popular natural insect repellent line adds new MAX formula
Saving money at the grocery store suggestions
How to save money on groceries when shopping for a large family
Road closure on Bluff Road in Princeton.
Road closure on Bluff Road to start Monday
80s tomorrow