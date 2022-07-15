Advertisement

Police investigate shooting in Burlington

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police investigate after a shooting Thursday morning.

Burlington police responded about 12:38 a.m. to the 2200 block of Flint Hills Drive for a report of gunshots heard.

According to police officers found evidence of multiple gunshots being fired in the area, including shell casings and property damage to one home on the block.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police ask anyone with information related to this shooting to contact the Burlington Police Department at (319)753-8366 or Crimestoppers at (319)753-6835.

