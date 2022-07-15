Advertisement

Popular natural insect repellent line adds new MAX formula

Simply Soothing introduces Bug Soother MAX
Simply Soothing's Bug Soother
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Steve Shrive, new owner of Simply Soothing, is the guest that discusses the Iowa-produced natural insect repellent that has become so popular and the company’s expanding product line.

Bug Soother MAX is new. This formula lasts longer and is stronger and is more suitable to use in areas with heavy mosquito presence.

Simply Soothing has become a division of Eco Lips. Eco Lips balms are also sampled and discussed.

For more information about the product line or other questions, call 319-364-2477 or email the company at customerservice@simplysoothing.net.

Simply Soothing / 6000 Huntington Court NE / Cedar Rapids, IA / 319-364-2477 / Email customerservice@simplysoothing.net

