QCA Pools & Spas
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -QCA Pools & Spas and has been in business since 1966 manufacturing spas and providing inground and above ground pools.
Bob Zerull and Jim Ketelson, owners of QCA Pools & Spas, discuss business history and the manufacturing facility in DeWitt and the showroom in Bettendorf. Watch the video to learn more.
QC Pools and Spas / 1021 State Street / Bettendorf, Iowa 52722 / (563) 359-3558 / Email: Retail@qcaspas.com
