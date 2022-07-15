QCBC’s Eco Art Camp for kids runs July 25-29

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Young artists ages 5-9 are invited to a weeklong morning art camp to discover nature from an artist’s perspective. It’s a chance to create artwork from nature on topics including plant art, soil art and water art.

Quad CIty Botanical Center will guide campers to get hands-on experience with a variety of art techniques and learn how to find inspiration in nature---having fun in the dirt, water and sun.

Advanced registration required by July 20 and limited spots are available. Pricing is $110 for members and $120 for non-members.

Find all Summer Camps: https://www.qcgardens.com/event-calendar.html

