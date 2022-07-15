Advertisement

QCBC’s Eco Art Camp for kids runs July 25-29

Eco Art Camp at Quad City Botanical Center runs July 25-29
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Young artists ages 5-9 are invited to a weeklong morning art camp to discover nature from an artist’s perspective. It’s a chance to create artwork from nature on topics including plant art, soil art and water art.

Quad CIty Botanical Center will guide campers to get hands-on experience with a variety of art techniques and learn how to find inspiration in nature---having fun in the dirt, water and sun.

Advanced registration required by July 20 and limited spots are available. Pricing is $110 for members and $120 for non-members.

Find all Summer Camps: https://www.qcgardens.com/event-calendar.html

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariana Sird is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; and first...
Police: Woman shot at man in Davenport
Bettendorf Community School District
Hundreds of parents sign petition regarding Bettendorf Schools superintendent
TV6 Investigates: Specific cars in the Quad Cities are being targeted for theft
TV6 Investigates: Specific cars in the Quad Cities are being targeted for theft
Early morning police presence in Davenport Thursday
Early morning police presence in Davenport Thursday
Moline police ask for help identifying a woman who police say fraudulently withdrew money from...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman fraudulently withdraws money from bank account

Latest News

Emily Winn
Davenport Central student makes Broadway stage debut
Rock Island Artist's Market for July 2022
July’s Rock Island Artist’s Market is Sunday
The KLIMB Classic
KLIMB Classic underway in Maquoketa through Sunday
Rock Island Artist's Market for July 2022
Rock Island Artist's Market is July 17