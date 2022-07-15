Advertisement

Quilts Addicts Anonymous

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Quilting is not just for grandmas! Stephanie Soebbing--local self-professed quilting addict--has a totally modern and contemporary approach through her business called Quilts Addicts Anonymous.

Learn more about what she offers including inspiration, tutorials and quilt humor at www.quiltaddictsanonymous.com. Those interested can view fabric and shop at shop.quiltaddictsanonymous.com. To contact the business, call (309) 207-5132 or email help@quiltaddictsanonymous.com.

Soebbing’s latest video tutorials can be accessed HERE.

