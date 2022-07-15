Advertisement

RI Milan School District updates

RI Milan School District
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Dr. Reginald Lawrence, Superintendent of Rock Island-Milan School District #41, visits PSL to provide the community an update on the exciting new changes in the district.

The students in the district will be going back to classes starting on August 3, so the following things are discussed to prepare:

  • New student registration will be happening at Rock Island High School on Wed.-Thurs., July 20-21.
  • Update on the newly renovated at Rock Island High School (beautiful video of renderings)
  • Enhanced security and law enforcement relationships
  • Equality/diversity statement

Rock Island-Milan School District #41 / 2101 6th Avenue, / Rock Island, IL 61201 / 309-793-5900 / FACEBOOK

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariana Sird is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; and first...
Police: Woman shot at man in Davenport
Bettendorf Community School District
Hundreds of parents sign petition regarding Bettendorf Schools superintendent
Jeremiah Moore, 7, died after suffering a gunshot wound while in the backseat of a vehicle.
Boy, 7, dies from gunshot wound to head after leaving grandmother’s home
This is the second summer Tiki Tavern has been cruising the Mississippi River.
Princeton, Iowa’s ‘Tiki Tavern’ cruising the Mississippi River
Early morning police presence in Davenport Thursday
Early morning police presence in Davenport Thursday

Latest News

Yoshi's Tronics
Yoshi’s Tronics Quad Cities
Durham School Services
Durham School Services is hiring bus drivers
First Alert Forecast - Occasional showers and storms likely Friday
How to re-enter the dating scene
How to reenter the dating scene with confidence