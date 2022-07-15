RI Milan School District updates

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Dr. Reginald Lawrence, Superintendent of Rock Island-Milan School District #41, visits PSL to provide the community an update on the exciting new changes in the district.

The students in the district will be going back to classes starting on August 3, so the following things are discussed to prepare:

New student registration will be happening at Rock Island High School on Wed.-Thurs., July 20-21.

Update on the newly renovated at Rock Island High School (beautiful video of renderings)

Enhanced security and law enforcement relationships

Equality/diversity statement

