Road closure on Bluff Road to start Monday

Road closure on Bluff Road in Princeton.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Monday, July 18, Bluff Road (F33) will be closed at the bridge one mile east of 240th Ave (Z30).

Bluff Road will be closed to thru traffic for a bridge approach replacement. The closure may be up to 15 working days, weather dependent.

A signed detour will be used on F45 and State Hwy 67.

