Road closure on Bluff Road to start Monday

Bluff Road will be closed starting Monday
PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Monday, July 18, Bluff Road (F33) will be closed at the bridge one mile east of 240th Ave (Z30).
Bluff Road will be closed to thru traffic for a bridge approach replacement. The closure may be up to 15 working days, weather dependent.
A signed detour will be used on F45 and State Hwy 67.
