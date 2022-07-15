Road closure on Bluff Road to start Monday

PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Monday, July 18, Bluff Road (F33) will be closed at the bridge one mile east of 240th Ave (Z30).

Bluff Road will be closed to thru traffic for a bridge approach replacement. The closure may be up to 15 working days, weather dependent.

A signed detour will be used on F45 and State Hwy 67.

