EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Celebrating over 150 years of family fun, the Rock Island County Fair returns on July 19.

This year the fair will hold its classic carnival, livestock shows, Calf Corner, the Hidden Barn Escape Room, and the Chicago Honey Bear Dancers.

The Grandstand Entertainment for the week includes the New Windsor Drill Team and Fireworks on Tuesday, Wednesday the Stockvar Races occur, Thursday is the Truck and Tractor Pull, Friday 2Extreme Monster Trucks, and Saturday is the Demo Derby.

Live bands will perform from Thursday through Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

All entry is free before 8 p.m. every day.

The fairgrounds are located at 4200 Archer Dr, East Moline, IL 61244.

