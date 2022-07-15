Scam Alert: Eldridge Police Department warns public of pretend officer phone scam

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Eldridge Police Department warns the public of a phone caller pretending to be an officer.

A phone scam where the caller pretends to be an Eldridge Police officer is demanding money instead of causing an arrest.

The police department will never call demanding money for fines instead of being arrested, the Eldridge Police Department states.

They warn the public to never give anyone money or personal information over the phone.

If you receive a call and question if the caller is legitimate, contact the Eldridge Police Department.

