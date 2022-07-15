Advertisement

Scam Alert: Eldridge Police Department warns public of pretend officer phone scam

The Eldridge Police Department warns the public of a phone caller pretending to be an officer.
The Eldridge Police Department warns the public of a phone caller pretending to be an officer.(Pixabay)
By Marianna Novak
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Eldridge Police Department warns the public of a phone caller pretending to be an officer.

A phone scam where the caller pretends to be an Eldridge Police officer is demanding money instead of causing an arrest.

The police department will never call demanding money for fines instead of being arrested, the Eldridge Police Department states.

They warn the public to never give anyone money or personal information over the phone.

If you receive a call and question if the caller is legitimate, contact the Eldridge Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariana Sird is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; and first...
Police: Woman shot at man in Davenport
Bettendorf Community School District
Hundreds of parents sign petition regarding Bettendorf Schools superintendent
TV6 Investigates: Specific cars in the Quad Cities are being targeted for theft
TV6 Investigates: Specific cars in the Quad Cities are being targeted for theft
Early morning police presence in Davenport Thursday
Early morning police presence in Davenport Thursday
Moline police ask for help identifying a woman who police say fraudulently withdrew money from...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman fraudulently withdraws money from bank account

Latest News

THOTE is playing at Lindsay Park during Bix Weekend.
The Heights of the Era during Bix weekend
Galesburg man arrested on child porn charges after recording device found in home, police say
Lane Closure
Lane Closure: Centennial Bridge Inspection starts July 18
County Fair
The Rock Island County Fair Returns