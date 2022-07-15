Storms this morning

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Showers and storms will become more numerous prior to sunrise. While severe weather is not expected a few storms will produce half inch hail and torrential downpours. Heaviest rainfall is still expected to stay NE of our area, but there will be localized 1″+ rainfall totals this morning. If the atmosphere can recover a few strong to severe storms may be possible this afternoon and evening, but that will depend on cloud cover which may keep us cooler and more stable. For this reason a First Alert Day is in effect, but may be canceled if storms don’t develop. We are looking for additional storm chances Saturday night into Sunday ahead of heat and humidity that will stick around into next week.

TODAY: Storms, especially this morning. High: 85º. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Few storms. Low: 61º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Isolated storms. High: 88º

