DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Dan Breidenstein from Living Lands and Waters joins QCL to talk about the next XSTREAM Clean Up event, Recycle Like a Rockstar on July 23 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at 1201 East River Drive, Davenport.

Music and free food is provided.

For more information, visit xstreamcleanup.org.

