Advertisement

Yoshi’s Tronics Quad Cities

Yoshi's Tronics QC
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s shop local week, and when it comes to cellphones, here’s an opportunity to get to know a place that sells, repairs, and recycles them.

Yoshi Haddon from Yoshi’s Tronics at NorthPark Mall, 320 West Kimberly Road, talks about their great selection of affordable phones with warranties available. Their product line is perfect to consider for students going back to school soon.

For more information, visit https://yoshistronicsqc.com/ or call 563-676-3658.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariana Sird is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; and first...
Police: Woman shot at man in Davenport
Bettendorf Community School District
Hundreds of parents sign petition regarding Bettendorf Schools superintendent
Jeremiah Moore, 7, died after suffering a gunshot wound while in the backseat of a vehicle.
Boy, 7, dies from gunshot wound to head after leaving grandmother’s home
This is the second summer Tiki Tavern has been cruising the Mississippi River.
Princeton, Iowa’s ‘Tiki Tavern’ cruising the Mississippi River
Early morning police presence in Davenport Thursday
Early morning police presence in Davenport Thursday

Latest News

RI High School
RI Milan School District updates
Durham School Services
Durham School Services is hiring bus drivers
First Alert Forecast - Occasional showers and storms likely Friday
How to re-enter the dating scene
How to reenter the dating scene with confidence