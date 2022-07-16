Foggy start to the weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Morning fog will give way to mostly cloudy skies today keeping temps cooler than the past few days. Highs may only reach the low 80s this afternoon, but the humidity will make it feel like the 90s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but better chances exist late tonight into Sunday morning south of I-80. Overall heat and humidity will build over the next few days and peak on Tuesday with highs in the 90s and feeling like 100º. Storm chances will increase by Tuesday night, but no cool down is expected behind that system.

TODAY: Morning fog/PM Clouds. High: 82º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few storms. Low: 69º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Isolated storms. High: 84º

