Man fatally shot in Rock Island Friday night, police say

The Rock Island Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot Friday night.
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot Friday night.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot Friday night.

Around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1300 block of 4th ½ Street.

According to a media release, officers found a 25-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken by ambulance to Trinity Rock Island but died from his injuries before he arrived at the hospital.

Police said the man was involved in an altercation with a group of people when the shooting occurred.

No further information has been released.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.

