Illinois man sentenced for shooting state trooper

The arrest/search warrant stemmed from an earlier incident in which Dragan held an ISP Trooper at gunpoint during a traffic stop.(Illinois State Police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Wheeling, Illinois was sentenced Friday to 57 years in prison for shooting an Illinois State Police trooper in 2019.

Volodymyr Dragan, 46, was convicted earlier this year of several charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

On Aug. 15, 2019, troopers served an arrest/search warrant at Dragan’s home. The warrant stemmed from an earlier incident when Dragan held a trooper at gunpoint during a traffic stop, according to a media release.

As they were serving the warrant, shots were fired from inside Dragan’s home and a trooper was shot through the forearm. The trooper, then 32, recovered from his injuries and has since returned to full duty, according to the release.

“Due to the tireless efforts of the ISP, our law enforcement partners and the assistant state’s attorneys in this case, this dangerous individual has been brought to justice,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in the release. “The ISP appreciates the court’s strong sentence as we continue our fight to make Illinois safer, not just for members of law enforcement, but for every resident of Illinois.”

Dragan has been in the Cook County Jail since August 2019, according to the release.

