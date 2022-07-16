Advertisement

Partners of Scott County Watersheds hosts annual ‘Summer Snapshot’

By Evan Denton
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday morning, Partners of Scott County Watersheds held its annual ‘Summer Snapshot,’ an event that monitors water quality and collects data on small aquatic animals to determine biological health.

“We take a look at different trends and patterns both over the long and short term just to see if there are any trends with nutrients going up or maybe [water] transparency going down,” said Kelsi Massengale, a coordinator for Partners of Scott County Watersheds. “We take a look at that and try to figure out what else is going on, and find the source, or sources, of some water quality pollutants for our area.”

A record number of 63 volunteers helped collect data samples from over 60 different bodies of water in Scott County. Another snapshot event is scheduled for October 5.

