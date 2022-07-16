Police: Woman reported missing in Camanche

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - Camanche Police are searching for an 82-year-old woman, according to a press release.

Sharon Martensen was last sighted on Wednesday, and it is unknown when she left her home, officials said. While police do not have a clothing description of Martensen, police say she is a white woman, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and 135 pounds, with strawberry-blonde hair.

Officials say Martensen has severe dementia and walks with a cane. Officers have obtained several pings from her cell phone and are going door to door, searching for Martensen.

The Clinton Police Department, Camanche Fire Department, Clinton County Emergency Management, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Clinton County Communications are all assisting police.

If you have any information regarding the location of Martensen, police ask that you call 563-259-8575 or call 911.

