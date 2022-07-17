Camanche police update search on missing woman

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Camanche Police Department say they are still searching for a missing elderly female.

Sharon Martensen, an 82-year-old woman, was last sighted on Wednesday, July 13 at around 3:00 p.m.

Martensen is a white female, last seen wearing a pink short sleeve top and gray pants.

She is around five foot six feet tall, weight 135 pounds, has strawberry blonde hair and walks with a cane.

The Camanche Police Department is requesting people in the area of the Indian Village apartments to check their surveillance cameras for Martensen or any unusually activity between 3:00pm and 6:00am from Wednesday, July 13 to Thursday, July 14.

The Camanche Police Department is being assisted by the Clinton Police Department, Camanche Fire Department, Clinton County Emergency Management, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Clinton County Communications, and the Quad City Missing Persons Network.

If you have any information regarding the location of Martensen, please call the Camanche Police Department at 563-259-8575 or call 911.

