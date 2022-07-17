Kinna’s House of Love opens new space in Lincoln Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -After two and half years since its creation, Kinna’s House of Love hosted a grand opening Saturday for its own area, Kinna’s Corner at the Lincoln Center in Davenport.

The corner will host coat drives and classes informing parents on how to detect signs of abuse and what to do next. The space will also be used to improve kids’ cognitive development through art and play therapy.

It’s about dealing with your emotions and how to express them, so this is how we want to do, for kids, trying to empower them,” Luekinna Hodges, President of the group said “, to have a voice of their own, to idnentify who they are and not be afraid.”

The next event hosted at Kinna’s corner will be a back-to-school drive on Thursday, August 11th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.