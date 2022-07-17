Advertisement

Kinna’s House of Love opens new space in Lincoln Center

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -After two and half years since its creation, Kinna’s House of Love hosted a grand opening Saturday for its own area, Kinna’s Corner at the Lincoln Center in Davenport.

The corner will host coat drives and classes informing parents on how to detect signs of abuse and what to do next. The space will also be used to improve kids’ cognitive development through art and play therapy.

It’s about dealing with your emotions and how to express them, so this is how we want to do, for kids, trying to empower them,” Luekinna Hodges, President of the group said “, to have a voice of their own, to idnentify who they are and not be afraid.”

The next event hosted at Kinna’s corner will be a back-to-school drive on Thursday, August 11th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family claims poor work conditions led to Tyson worker's death
Family claims poor work conditions led to Tyson worker’s death
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot Friday night.
Man fatally shot in Rock Island Friday night, police say
TV6 Investigates: Specific cars in the Quad Cities are being targeted for theft
TV6 Investigates: Specific cars in the Quad Cities are being targeted for theft
Moline police ask for help identifying a woman who police say fraudulently withdrew money from...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman fraudulently withdraws money from bank account
Bettendorf Community School District
Bettendorf school board unanimously invalidates parent petition

Latest News

Kinna’s House of Love opens new space in Lincoln Center
Kinna’s House of Love opens new space in Lincoln Center
Partners of Scott County Watersheds hosts annual ‘Summer Snapshot’
Partners of Scott County Watersheds hosts annual ‘Summer Snapshot’
Partners of Scott County Watersheds hosts annual ‘Summer Snapshot’
Forecast
Highs in the 80s