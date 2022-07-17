Advertisement

Midwest Sluggers win the 12u softball national championship

The Midwest Sluggers' roster consists of girls from all across the Quad Cities.
By Evan Denton
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The champs are back in town! The Midwest Sluggers 12u team roster consists of girls from around the Quad Cities, and they recently went down to Myrtle Beach and won the national championship.

The Midwest Sluggers were seeded 9th going into the bracket play portion of the tournament. They won their first three games in bracket play by a combined score of 11 to five. In the final, though, things got tricky. At one point, they trailed 7 to 2 but came all the way back to take an 8 to 7 lead and held on for the championship.

“It makes us feel honored and very excited to keep going and want to win more championships. What makes this team special is that we like to do a bunch of things besides softball tournaments and make new memories,” said Ella Dejonghe, a player on the Midwest Sluggers.

“It was really silent when the last girl hit the ball [in the final game], and then we caught it, and everybody was just super excited, and it was just awesome. We’re like a family. It’s an awesome team,” said Allison Toft, a player on the midwest sluggers.

“Well the great thing about our team is they play multiple positions so that we have girls who can pitch, that can play infield and outfield on different weeks and different days,” said Brad Griffin, the midwest sluggers assistant coach. “The season is long, and we practice two times a week. You always want to be peaking towards the end of the season when you are playing in that big tournament, and they did that.”

