One dead after ATV collides with deer in Des Moines Co.

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - On July 17, 2022 at a approximately 2:01 AM, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 120th Ave north of 260th Street in reference to an ATV accident involving 2 individuals.

The ATV collided with a deer, and both individuals were ejected off the vehicle. The driver of the ATV died as a result of the accident, and the passenger was taken to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries and was released, according to a press release by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.

The release said this incident remains under investigation and additional details will be released as they become available and notification family members has occurred.

