Advertisement

One dead after ATV collides with deer in Des Moines Co.

This incident remains under investigation and additional details will be released as they become available
This incident remains under investigation and additional details will be released as they...
This incident remains under investigation and additional details will be released as they become available(KOSA)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - On July 17, 2022 at a approximately 2:01 AM, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 120th Ave north of 260th Street in reference to an ATV accident involving 2 individuals.

The ATV collided with a deer, and both individuals were ejected off the vehicle. The driver of the ATV died as a result of the accident, and the passenger was taken to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries and was released, according to a press release by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.

The release said this incident remains under investigation and additional details will be released as they become available and notification family members has occurred.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rock Island Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot Friday night.
Man fatally shot in Rock Island Friday night, police say
The arrest/search warrant stemmed from an earlier incident in which Dragan held an ISP Trooper...
Illinois man sentenced for shooting state trooper
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Family claims poor work conditions led to Tyson worker's death
Family claims poor work conditions led to Tyson worker’s death
Moline police ask for help identifying a woman who police say fraudulently withdrew money from...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman fraudulently withdraws money from bank account

Latest News

Warm Tuesday
Sunday morning
After losing 1-0 in Game 1 Saturday to the Great Lakes Loons, the River Bandits rallied to a...
River Bandits split with Loons
The Midwest Sluggers 12u team roster consists of girls from around the Quad Cities
Midwest Sluggers win the 12u softball national championship
Kinna’s House of Love opens new space in Lincoln Center
Kinna’s House of Love opens new space in Lincoln Center