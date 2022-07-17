Advertisement

Sheriff’s office releases name of man killed in ATV versus deer crash in Des Moines Co.

The incident remains under investigation
A man is dead after an ATV crashed into a deer Sunday in Des Moines County, according to deputies.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT
DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office identified a man killed Sunday when an ATV crashed into a deer as 25-year-old Treyton Hartman.

A second person, 23-year-old Cody Liles, was taken to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center and was later released, the sheriff’s office said

Deputies responded about 2:01 a.m. Sunday to 120th Avenue north of 260th Street for a report of an ATV crash.

According to deputies, the ATV hit a deer and Hartman, who was driving, and Liles were ejected from the ATV.

The crash remains under investigation.

