Sheriff’s office releases name of man killed in ATV versus deer crash in Des Moines Co.

DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office identified a man killed Sunday when an ATV crashed into a deer as 25-year-old Treyton Hartman.

A second person, 23-year-old Cody Liles, was taken to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center and was later released, the sheriff’s office said

Deputies responded about 2:01 a.m. Sunday to 120th Avenue north of 260th Street for a report of an ATV crash.

According to deputies, the ATV hit a deer and Hartman, who was driving, and Liles were ejected from the ATV.

The crash remains under investigation.

