Timber Lake Playhouse presents Legally Blonde through July 23

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MT. CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) -A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

Actors Darren Mangler and Jenny Dalrymple of Timber Lake Playhouse talk about the action-packed production that explodes with memorable songs and dynamic dancing. Mangler portrays Professor Callahan and Dalrymple is in the starring role. The show run is through July 24.

It’s been said that the musical is so much fun, it should be illegal! It’s rated PG for family audiences. Get tickets or more information here: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=129301 or call 815-244-2035.

The interview also features information about Mangler’s Cornfed Comedy show on July 16 at 10:30 p.m. and July 17 at 7 p.m. It’s a night of stand-up comedy and storytelling, covering everything from the heartland to Los Angeles.

Timber Lake Playhouse / 8215 Black Oak Rd / Mt Carroll, IL 61053 / (815) 244-2035

