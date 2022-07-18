2 injured in Whiteside Co. vehicle versus horse-drawn buggy crash

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people were injured when a vehicle struck their horse-drawn buggy Sunday morning.

Around 8:09 a.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded to U.S. Route 30 and Millard Road in rural Morrison.

According to deputies, the crash happened between an eastbound vehicle driven by Miranda M. Jenkins, 34, of Clinton, and a southbound horse-drawn buggy operated by Lewis E. Weaver, 74, and Mary W. Weaver, 65, both of rural Fulton.

Deputies said the Weaves were exiting the intersection while heading South on Millard Road when their buggy was struck by Jenkins’ vehicle. The Weavers were ejected from the buggy and were transported by Morrison EMS to Mercy One Medical Center in Clinton.

They were then flown to the University of Iowa Hospital, according to deputies.

