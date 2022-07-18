Advertisement

2 injured in Whiteside Co. vehicle versus horse-drawn buggy crash

Two people were injured when a vehicle struck their horse-drawn buggy Sunday morning.
Two people were injured when a vehicle struck their horse-drawn buggy Sunday morning.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people were injured when a vehicle struck their horse-drawn buggy Sunday morning.

Around 8:09 a.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded to U.S. Route 30 and Millard Road in rural Morrison.

According to deputies, the crash happened between an eastbound vehicle driven by Miranda M. Jenkins, 34, of Clinton, and a southbound horse-drawn buggy operated by Lewis E. Weaver, 74, and Mary W. Weaver, 65, both of rural Fulton.

Deputies said the Weaves were exiting the intersection while heading South on Millard Road when their buggy was struck by Jenkins’ vehicle. The Weavers were ejected from the buggy and were transported by Morrison EMS to Mercy One Medical Center in Clinton.

They were then flown to the University of Iowa Hospital, according to deputies.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton police release name of man fatally shot Sunday
This incident remains under investigation.
Sheriff’s office releases name of man killed in ATV versus deer crash in Des Moines Co.
Camanche police request help on missing woman
Police: Missing Camanche woman found safe
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
Moline police ask for help identifying a woman who police say fraudulently withdrew money from...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman fraudulently withdraws money from bank account

Latest News

According to court records, Anthony Williams pleaded guilty to aggravated arson, a Class X...
Man sentenced to 10 years after guilty plea on arson charge
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand wants Iowa school districts to apply for grant rebates to save Iowa...
State Auditor Sand encourages schools to apply for Clean School Bus Program grant to save Iowa tax dollars
generic crash
Man killed after truck went down embankment, struck tree in Jackson Co.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
2 charged after depositing over $30,000 in fraudulent checks from Henry Co. Jail, deputies say