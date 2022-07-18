50 years since circus elephant’s tragic death in Oquawka

OQUAWKA, Ill. (KWQC) - A rural Henderson County town, commemorated a circus animal on Sunday, 50 years after a storm took her life.

In 1972 after a traveling circus came to Oquawka, Illinois, Norma Jean, an Asian elephant was struck by lightning and killed.

Organizers said there was no better way to commemorate the life of the beloved animal than a circus-themed celebration. According to Susan Meyer, with Oquawka Parks and Tourism committee, the people in and around Henderson County rallied around the tragic event.

“[Norma Jean] means everything to this area,” Meyer said. “People from all over just driving through town will see the memorial with the sign on Main St. and they’ll come up to visit.”

Along with snacks, local artists held painting booths to keep her story alive. Carey Thacker with the Two Rivers Art Council said art plays an important roll in local history.

“I think art sort of plays in everything, and it should,” Thacker said. ”This we’re hoping sparked some of that joy and that excitement and understanding why there’s a park that’s Norma Jean park,

Sunday’s celebration wasn’t just for Norma Jean, but for all the people involved in her memorial which marks where she was buried in Oquawka.

Thomas Robbins, the son of a bricklayer involved in the monument, passes by it every day.

“I’m glad that people still remember those who helped make this monument possible,” Robbins said. “There are several people that were involved ... I know my dad would be very proud and honored to be remembered this way.”

Mayor Lori Lipes said she was excited to see so many people, young and old, rally around something that happened half a century ago.

“Norma Jean became more popular as time went by. So I’m very proud of we found a lot of history here.”

Sunday’s celebration marked exactly 50 years after the tragic event.

