Clinton police investigate fatal shooting

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Police say one man was killed in a shooting Sunday night, just before 11 p.m.

The Clinton Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at the intersection of 5th Avenue South and S. 5th Street. When officers arrived, they say they found a man lying in the road.

Police say the man was taken to Mercy One where he was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as Antoine Sampson, 43, of Clinton.

Police say, at this time, there does not appear to be any threat to the community. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458 or the anonymous tip line 563-242-6595.

