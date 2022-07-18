Advertisement

Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island Friday

police lights
police lights(WCAX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified a man fatally shot in Rock Island Friday as 25-year-old Davion Roe of Chicago.

According to Gustafson, an autopsy will be performed Monday.

Officers responded about 9:50 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the 1300 block of 4th ½ Street, according to police in a media release.

Police found a man, later identified as Roe, had been shot, police said. He was taken by ambulance to Trinity Rock Island but died from his injuries before he arrived at the hospital.

Police said the man was involved in an altercation with a group of people when the shooting occurred.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.

