Advertisement

Davenport names new chief of police

Major Jeffery Bladel will be the Chief of Police effective Aug. 30 following Davenport Police...
Major Jeffery Bladel will be the Chief of Police effective Aug. 30 following Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski’s retirement, the city of Davenport said in a media release.(KWQC/City of Davenport)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport named a 27-year veteran of the Davenport Police Department the new Police Chief Monday.

Major Jeffery Bladel will be the Chief of Police effective Aug. 30 following Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski’s retirement, the city of Davenport said in a media release.

Major Bladel has served as the Assistant Chief of Police since 2016, according to city officials. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration from Western Illinois University and a Master of Science in Law Enforcement Intelligence and Analysis from Michigan State University.

“I am honored to be named as the next Chief of Police for the City of Davenport,” said Bladel. “Having been a lifelong resident of Davenport, I care deeply for the residents and the safety of our community. The Davenport Police Department is comprised of extraordinary men and women and I am honored to have worked with such a tremendous team over the years.”

Throughout his career, Bladel has served in all operational divisions of the department, city officials said. While Assistant Chief, Bladel was responsible for overseeing several key initiatives aimed at addressing violent crime including the QC NIBIN Initiative, the implementation of a new crime analysis unit and the launch of a group violence intervention strategy.

Bladelsaid he is committed to working closely with key community partners and leaders including social services and a diverse array of organizations to continue to address community violence.

“Trust between law enforcement and the community that we serve is essential for effective policing, and we must work with our community partners on methods to prevent crime instead of reacting to it,” said Bladel.  “I truly believe that the Davenport Police Department has done well in building trust within our community, and I am committed to fostering working relationships to increase the safety of Davenport residents.”

Mayor Matson echoes belief in this approach.

“The Davenport Police Department is fortunate to have a long history of excellent leadership including outgoing Chief Sikorski and which now includes Major Bladel at the helm. The department is well positioned to work with our community to make Davenport a safe, stable and welcoming place for all,” said Mayor Mike Matson.

Bladel will be publicly sworn in during a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7, at City Hall.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton police release name of man fatally shot Sunday
This incident remains under investigation.
Sheriff’s office releases name of man killed in ATV versus deer crash in Des Moines Co.
Camanche police request help on missing woman
Police: Missing Camanche woman found safe
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
police lights
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island Friday

Latest News

A Clinton man fatally shot Sunday night has been identified by police as Antoine Sampson, 43.
Clinton police release name of man fatally shot Sunday
According to court records, Anthony Williams pleaded guilty to aggravated arson, a Class X...
Man sentenced to 10 years after guilty plea on arson charge
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand wants Iowa school districts to apply for grant rebates to save Iowa...
State Auditor Sand encourages schools to apply for Clean School Bus Program grant
generic crash
Man killed after truck went down embankment, struck tree in Jackson Co.