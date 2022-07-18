Davenport names new chief of police

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport named a 27-year veteran of the Davenport Police Department the new Police Chief Monday.

Major Jeffery Bladel will be the Chief of Police effective Aug. 30 following Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski’s retirement, the city of Davenport said in a media release.

Major Bladel has served as the Assistant Chief of Police since 2016, according to city officials. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration from Western Illinois University and a Master of Science in Law Enforcement Intelligence and Analysis from Michigan State University.

“I am honored to be named as the next Chief of Police for the City of Davenport,” said Bladel. “Having been a lifelong resident of Davenport, I care deeply for the residents and the safety of our community. The Davenport Police Department is comprised of extraordinary men and women and I am honored to have worked with such a tremendous team over the years.”

Throughout his career, Bladel has served in all operational divisions of the department, city officials said. While Assistant Chief, Bladel was responsible for overseeing several key initiatives aimed at addressing violent crime including the QC NIBIN Initiative, the implementation of a new crime analysis unit and the launch of a group violence intervention strategy.

Bladelsaid he is committed to working closely with key community partners and leaders including social services and a diverse array of organizations to continue to address community violence.

“Trust between law enforcement and the community that we serve is essential for effective policing, and we must work with our community partners on methods to prevent crime instead of reacting to it,” said Bladel. “I truly believe that the Davenport Police Department has done well in building trust within our community, and I am committed to fostering working relationships to increase the safety of Davenport residents.”

Mayor Matson echoes belief in this approach.

“The Davenport Police Department is fortunate to have a long history of excellent leadership including outgoing Chief Sikorski and which now includes Major Bladel at the helm. The department is well positioned to work with our community to make Davenport a safe, stable and welcoming place for all,” said Mayor Mike Matson.

Bladel will be publicly sworn in during a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7, at City Hall.

