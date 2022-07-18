Dignicap treatments can help prevent hair loss in chemotherapy patients

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Dr. Linda Jager and Dr. Susannah Friemel from Iowa Cancer Specialists discuss Dignicap Scalp Cooling treatment that is provided to cancer patients that do not want to lose hair.

Both guests also elaborate on natural ways that can support skin and hair and other body systems whether a person is going through cancer treatment or not.

The philosophy behind this fits in the category of lifestyle intervention within Functional Medicine which includes mindfulness about what we eat, how (and how much) we move, and our moods and life outlook. Mindfulness can be a powerful tool in the treatment of chronic disease.

Visit iacancer.com or call 563-345-4325 for more information.

