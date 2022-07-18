Advertisement

Dispelling 5 top money myths

Dispelling Top Money Myths
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 18, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -During inflation, money gets tight and a lot of bad information or advice can get passed around on social media and the internet.

Steve Siebold, Certified Financial Educator and co-author of, How Money Works, points out that much of that information is flat-out wrong. During the interview, he dispels five common money myths that folks often believe. Talking points include:

  • A credit card balance improves credit score----False! It’s a waste of money.
  • “I have plenty of time to save for retirement....”---False. The longer you wait, the harder it becomes to gather enough to retire comfortably.
  • I don’t need a financial advisor.--False. These experts are not just for the wealthy.
  • Home ownership is the ideal for everyone.---Nope. It is better for some people to rent.
  • Be grateful for what you have.---That’s fine.....but don’t settle. Set your expectations high.

For more information on Steve Siebold’s expertise and philosophy, visit HowMoneyWorks.com

