Dispelling 5 top money myths

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -During inflation, money gets tight and a lot of bad information or advice can get passed around on social media and the internet.

Steve Siebold, Certified Financial Educator and co-author of, How Money Works, points out that much of that information is flat-out wrong. During the interview, he dispels five common money myths that folks often believe. Talking points include:

A credit card balance improves credit score---- False! It’s a waste of money.

“I have plenty of time to save for retirement....” ---False. The longer you wait, the harder it becomes to gather enough to retire comfortably.

I don’t need a financial advisor.-- False. These experts are not just for the wealthy.

Home ownership is the ideal for everyone. ---Nope. It is better for some people to rent.

Be grateful for what you have.---That’s fine.....but don’t settle. Set your expectations high.

For more information on Steve Siebold’s expertise and philosophy, visit HowMoneyWorks.com

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.