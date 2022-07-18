Advertisement

Judge grants Jeremy Goodale change of venue

JEREMY EVERETT GOODALE
JEREMY EVERETT GOODALE(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has granted Jeremy Goodale, one of the two teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish teacher, his request to change the location of his upcoming murder trial.

Goodale is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nohema Graber. The judge will determine the new location of his trial at a later date.

The other teen charged, Willard Miller, has already filed similar motions successfully. His trial will be held in Council Bluffs.

Graber was 66 years old when she was killed in November of last year. Her body was found hidden in Chataqua park, a place she liked to walk. Investigators say she had extensive head trauma and believed she was beaten with a baseball bat.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton police release name of man fatally shot Sunday
Two people were injured when a vehicle struck their horse-drawn buggy Sunday morning.
2 injured in Whiteside Co. vehicle versus horse-drawn buggy crash
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
2 charged after depositing over $30,000 in fraudulent checks from Henry Co. Jail, deputies say
generic crash
Man killed after truck went down embankment, struck tree in Jackson Co.
If you have any information regarding the location of Martensen, police ask that you call...
Police: Missing Camanche woman found safe

Latest News

First Alert Forecast Tuesday Afternoon 7/19: Sunshine and heat
Gov. JB Pritzker discusses COVID-19 in Illinois during an unrelated press conference on June 6,...
Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19
File Photo: Sylvan Island Bridge, Moline
2 boys nearly drown in Moline Monday, firefighters say
Hancock County officer involved shooting
Officers identify Muscatine man fatally shot by deputies in Illinois
A Scott County jury acquitted an Eldridge woman on a charge accusing her of failing to stop...
Woman acquitted in Davenport fatal hit-and-run case