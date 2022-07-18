Advertisement

Latest COVID-19 information for the QCA

Latest with COVID-19 in QCA
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The best place for educating the public is where the people congregate. Over the weekend, the annual Trucker’s Jamboree was one of those hot spots.

Registered Nurse Lori Steiner, Scott County Health Department, was on location during the festivities and was providing attendees with COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots and general important health information.

For those searching locations to get a COVID-19 vaccination, see more here: https://www.scottcountyiowa.gov/health/covid19/vaccine/vaccine-clinic

No driver’s license or I.D. is required and Scott County residency is not a prerequisite to obtain vaccination.

