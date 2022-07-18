Advertisement

Leroy Street construction closure

The 500 block of Leroy Street will be closed to thru traffic from July 18th to July 27th.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The 500 block of Leroy Street will be closed starting Monday, July 18th.

The closure will allow the replacement of a private sewer connection on the street. It is expected to last until around Wednesday, July 27th.

Residents on Plover Street, Marquette Street, Amherst Avenue, and Orange Street will be able to use Leroy Street west of the intersection with Barry Avenue. There will be no access from Mulberry Avenue.

Through traffic for Mulberry to Leroy will be detoured to Barry Avenue during this time.

