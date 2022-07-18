Man killed after truck went down embankment, struck tree in Jackson Co.

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man died after deputies say his truck went down a steep embankment and struck a street Saturday in Jackson County.

Around 9:48 p.m., Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 308th Street and 395th Avenue north of Bellevue for a crash.

According to deputies, witnesses said a white 2012 GMC Sierra pick-up truck was eastbound on 308th Street and failed to stop at the intersection of 395th Avenue.

Deputies said the truck went down a steep embankment where it struck a tree and came to a stop.

Todd Koppes, 63, of Bellevue, the driver and sole occupant of the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was released Monday.

