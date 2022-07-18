Advertisement

Man sentenced to 10 years after guilty plea on arson charge

According to court records, Anthony Williams pleaded guilty to aggravated arson, a Class X felony, minutes before his jury trial was to begin.(KWQC/Knox County)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to setting a fire in Knox County jail.

Williams is required to serve 85% of this sentence, court records show.

Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin said Williams was being held in the Knox County Jail awaiting trial on other charges when he started a fire that damaged his jail cell door. The charge of arson was elevated to aggravated arson because other people were present in the jail at the time he started the fire.

According to the release, as part of the plea felony retail theft, and aggravated fleeing and eluding were dismissed. Williams previously served a 14-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated robbery.

