Monday marks four years since Mollie Tibbetts disappeared

Mollie Tibbetts' co-workers react to her disappearance
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday marks four years since Mollie Tibbetts disappeared.

The University of Iowa student was last seen jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn on this day in 2018. Investigators found her body in August that year in a corn field in rural Poweshiek County.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera is currently serving life in prison for killing Tibbetts. A jury found him guilty of first degree murder in May last year. A judge later gave him the mandatory sentence in August that year.

He led investigators to Tibbetts body and initially told them he approached her because he found her attractive, and then fought her after she threatened to call the police.

He claims he blacked out and woke up to find her body in the trunk of his car.

At his trial, he claimed two masked men forced him to drive Tibbetts body to a corn field, where he buried her.

