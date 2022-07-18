Quad Cities Generating Station undergoes emergency preparedness exam

CORDOVA, Ill. (KWQC) - FEMA presented early findings Friday on July 12th’s emergency preparedness exercises at the Constellation Quad Cities Generating Station.

Located just outside of Cordova, the station’s two nuclear reactors make more than 1,500 megawatts of energy, enough energy to power more than one million homes. According to officials, creating that much energy is a constant learning process.

“One out of every six weeks, the crew is up here, in the simulator, in the classroom,” said Brian Wake, the vice president at the station. “They’re learning about changes to procedures, learning about different activities that may have happened in the industry and incorporating these learnings, as well as maintaining proficiency.”

Safety is always a priority.

“Everything that we do is looked at through the lens of protecting the health and safety of the public,” said Wake. “So that’s really, when we’re grading at the end of the day, that’s what we’re looking at.”

Bi-annually, FEMA holds an exercise to test the plant response to an emergency, as well as a 10 mile surrounding area called an “emergency planning zone”.

“We came here this week with our evaluation team, over 20 people, and we went to Rock Island County, Whiteside County,” said Stephen Tulley, a supervisor with FEMA. “What we actually look at is the performance demonstration of everything that we have looked at over the last two years.”

The plant operates in two different FEMA regions, serving parts of both Illinois and Iowa. Because of this range, FEMA’s exercise on Tuesday included a wide range of organizations, everything from EMS, Fire, and Sheriff’s Departments to public communication and emergency warning facilities. Back at the plant’s training building, representatives from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission observe employees in a simulated control room.

“So we have an inspector in there that is watching them respond real time to what is occurring in the plant, the simulated conditions. And then they activate the other facilities,” said Gregg Hansen, a senior emergency preparedness inspector with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. “A lot of command and control and communication is key.”

At Friday’s public press briefing, FEMA representatives shared the very early results of the exercise.

“The process went well, there was a lot of great coordination between the counties, the state, other organizations involved,” said Tom Morgan, chief of technological hazards for FEMA Region 7. ”The overall result of the exercise was that they did demonstrate the ability to respond effectively and protect the health and safety of the public.”

Officials say it will take FEMA a bit more time to compile a full report on the exercise, usually around 90 days.

For now, the Quad Cities Generating Station goes back to preparing for the next review, coming up in just two more years.

