Quad City Chalk Art Festival wraps up sixth year

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The sixth annual Quad Cities Chalk Art Festival concluded a weekend of fun and incredible art by naming the 2022 grand price winner of the festival.

The two day festival brought artists from all around the Quad Cities and gave them the chance to showcase their work.

Chalk isn’t the typical medium for many artists, but this festival gave many artists the chance to dabble in the new form. Gretchen Caughy, the owner of Thornlily Artwork typically uses pastels, but she says the change from pastels to chalk isn’t all that different.

“It’s remarkably similar as far as color theory and working the chalk and everything with blending,” Caughy said. “But on such a large scale it’s just a lot different with it being so big.”

Caughy won an award for her piece, “Lighthouse King” which was based on her 7-year-old dog, King.

“He [King} sits out on our back deck and the window blow through his fur,” Caughy said. “He just had this look about him. I said he needs to be on top of a lighthouse with a pipe. And I did and here we are.”

The festival concluded with the reading of the award winners where 19-year-old Blackhawk College student Mya Diabira took home first place. Her piece took about ten hours to complete over the course of two days and she said she wanted to create something that resonated with her.

“The inspiration would definitely have to do with thinking about our own individual perspectives, and just viewing life experiences,” Diabira said. “Like we all have our own movie when we look out on the world. And so I would definitely just say our life experience would be the inspiration for this.”

She went on to say that after looking at all the other artwork, that everyone deserves first place recognition because of all the hard work and dedication everyone put into their pieces over this weekend.

