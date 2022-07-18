Advertisement

State Auditor Sand encourages schools to apply for Clean School Bus Program grant to save Iowa tax dollars

By Marianna Novak
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand wants Iowa school districts to apply for rebates to save Iowa tax dollars.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) offers eligible school districts up to $500 million to replace old school buses with new zero-emission and low-emission school buses if they apply for the 2022 Clean School Bus Program.

State Auditor Sand advocates for Iowa’s school districts to apply for the 2022 Clean School Bus Program.

The EPA prioritizes applications from rural school districts, high-need local education agents, and tribal schools. Over 200 Iowa school districts are eligible for the grant.

Sand says, “This is a win-win for Iowa’s schools, students, and taxpayers.”

The application process closed on August 19.

